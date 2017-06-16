Delaware corporations may soon employ “blockchain” technology

Delaware lawmakers are advancing an innovative bill that could substantially change the concept of financial markets. Technology and finance analysts say this first-of-its-kind law would revolutionize the way businesses are traded and would streamline current operations muddled with paperwork. Senate Bill 69 is an amendment to the state’s corporate law which enables corporations to use “blockchain” technology to record sales of stock. The technology is the same type of system used by popular internet base currencies like BitCoin, and basically stores data in a way that is accessible by everyone, but is not stored in a centralized location. The bill enables companies and individuals to transfer shares of stock electronically and securely, while foregoing traditional stock exchanges and copious amounts of paperwork. The bill was voted out of committee on Wednesday and now heads to the Senate floor for a vote.