Delaware Electric Co-op to redistribute earnings to members

Delaware Electric Co-op is giving money back to its members starting next month. The board of directors voted to return $4.8 million in capital credits to member-owners of the cooperative beginning in December. To receive a billing credit or check from DEC, you must have been a member in 2002, 2003 or 2004. If you qualify for credits more than $100 you’ll get a check; for amounts under $100, you’ll get a credit on your bill. People who became members after 2004 will also eventually see some money come their way, but officials say it may take a few years. DEC estimates since 2012, its distributed nearly $30 million to members.