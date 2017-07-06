Delaware encouraging small businesses to export

Delaware is encouraging small businesses to export their products and services outside of the state. The Delaware Small Business Development Center is sponsoring a three-part workshop throughout the late summer and early autumn to teach companies how to develop and execute an international growth plan. Designed for new-to-export companies or businesses dabbling in international markets, the three sessions will feature personalized coaching from seasoned international business experts. The workshop will be held in Georgetown starting on Wednesday, July 26, with other two sessions in late August and September.

The program starts Wednesday, July 26 at the Small Business Development Center office, 103 W. Pine Street, Georgetown. The other two sessions will be held August 23 and September 20. For additional information or to register, call Delaware Manufacturing Extension Partnership at 302-283-3131.