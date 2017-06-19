Delaware gun bill could allow state seizure of firearms

A bill under consideration in the Delaware State House would allow family members and law enforcement agencies to request a person’s guns be confiscated if they are deemed a threat to themselves or others. House Bill 222 would allow the Superior Court to issue a protection order if a person was found to be a legitimate threat of violence, and allow law enforcement to search for and seize any firearms that the complainant can identify by type and location. The order could be issued in an emergency hearing where the person is not present, but a full hearing must be held within 10 days, with the burden of proof lying with the accuser to provide clear and convincing evidence of imminent harm. If determined to be a threat, the person would have to relinquish custody of any firearms for up to a year—they would also be ineligible to purchase guns during the duration of the order. A similar measure was passed in 2015 for cases involving domestic violence.