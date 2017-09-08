Delaware helps towns blinded by the blight

Delaware lawmakers have seen the blight, and promise it will change. Governor John Carney signed a pair of bills into law yesterday targeting vacant and abandoned homes.

Now local town governments are empowered to place tax liens on abandoned property not kept up to code in order to recoup enforcement and abatement costs. Also, towns can make bidders prequalify for Sheriff’s sales now, in order to exclude people who are already delinquent on property taxes or have maintenance code violations.

Governor Carney says vacant and abandoned properties can drag down surrounding property values and are magnets for unsavory characters, become sites ripe for dumping trash, and become a health and safety hazard for their surrounding community.