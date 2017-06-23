Delaware lawmakers consider School District consolidation

By Tom Sherman -
Delaware lawmakers are considering consolidating school districts throughout the state. The House Education Committee passed a resolution on Wednesday that will establish a task force to study and make recommendations on the potential impact of school district consolidation. Currently there are 19 school districts, and each one has varying starting salaries; opponents say consolidation could create a situation where lower salaries would automatically level up, raising costs for the state overall. The task force will report back to the House by January 30th of next year.

