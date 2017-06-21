Delaware lawmakers mull prescription opioid tax

Delaware lawmakers are proposing a tax on opioids. House Bill 250 was introduced yesterday, and would place a 10% tax on the purchase price of prescription opioids. Cheap prescription painkillers are often pointed to as the root cause of the current opioid epidemic raging throughout Delaware and the nation. Deaths from overdoses more than doubled over the past year. Last week Delaware’s Attorney General Mike Denn confirmed he and a national coalition of Attorenys General are investigating what role drug manufacturers played in creating the current epidemic.