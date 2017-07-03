Delaware lawmakers reach budget deal

Delaware has a budget. Lawmakers gathered at the capitol yesterday into early this morning hammering out a $4.1 billion budget.

The budget increased about a half a percent from last years budget, and the majority of the $360 million shortfall was made up with spending cuts. About two thirds of tax increases are from raising the corporate franchise tax, and the rest from increases in the tobacco, alcohol, and realty transfer tax.

Proposed education cuts were only half of what was proposed in Gov. John Carney’s budget plan, and school districts will not have the power to raise taxes without going through a referendum. Funding for Grants-in-Aid assistance to non-profits will be at 80% of FY 2017 levels. Also included are pay increases for correctional officers.