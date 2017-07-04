Delaware, Maryland refuse to show Pres. Trump their voter data

Delaware and Maryland are now joining 20 other states that are refusing to comply with President Trump’s directive to turn over voter registration data to the administration so it can study potential voter fraud. State Elections Commissioner Elaine Manlove says that giving voter data to the White House “would not serve the mission of safeguarding the fairness and integrity of elections in Delaware.” And Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh says his office determined handing over the data is prohibited by law, and that the President’s demands “appear designed only to intimidate voters.”