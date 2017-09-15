Delaware one of the drunkest states in the US

Delaware is one of the drunkest states in the union. That’s according to the National Institutes of Health report on the apparent per capita alcohol consumption surveillance report. Delaware has the 3rd highest rate of alcohol consumption per capita in the nation, outpaced only by New Hampshire and the District of Columbia. According to the report people in the first state drink nearly one and a quarter gallons of beer, 3 quarters of a gallon of wine and 1 and 3 quarters gallons of hard liquors per person annually.