Delaware passes 2 new alcohol laws

The Delaware state senate passed a couple measures relating to alcohol sales yesterday. The first approves a new license specifically for beer gardens in the state. New businesses could apply for a two-year beer garden license for $2000 so long as the garden is at least 10,000 square feet and open for 5 months and employs a daily average of 25 people. The second bill moves up the earliest sales time of alcohol for off-premise consumption on Sundays from noon to 10 am. Both bills now head to Governor John Carney’s desk.