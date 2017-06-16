Delaware passes corporate tax, repeals estate tax

Delaware lawmakers traded tax bills yesterday. The state senate passed two bills with opposite effects: one repealing the estate tax, and the other increasing corporate taxes. The corporate tax bill increases the maximum taxes most corporations could pay by $20,000– from $180,000 to $200,000. The measure also requires the largest corporations based in the state to pay up to $250,000. Republicans were against the tax increases, but struck a deal to offset the law by passing a repeal of the estate tax, which will go into effect in December of this year. The estate tax was enacted in 2009 in the midst of a budget crunch, which many Republicans argued made wealthy residents leave the state, taking other taxable with them.