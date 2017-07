Delaware is one of the least heavily armed states in the nation. That’s according to a CBS News analysis of the ATF National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record and data from the US Census Bureau. According to the study, Delaware ranks 49th in guns-per-capita– ahead of only New York and Rhode Island. For every 1,000 residents in Delaware, there are 4.2 guns. That’s 3,907 registered firearms dispersed among 925,749 people.