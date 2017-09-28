Delaware receives failing grade for state finances

Delaware is in one of the worst financial states in the Union. According to an annual report by Truth in Accounting, Delaware ranks 44th out of 50, with an overall grade of an F. According to the report, Delaware is nearly $8.5 billion in the red, which translates to a tax burden of about $26,000 per taxpayer.

The majority of the state’s debt comes from unfunded retiree health care ($7.2 billion), followed by bonds ($ 3.6 billion) and unfunded pensions ($1.9 billion). While the report calls the statistics “troubling” it says, “what’s more troubling is that state government officials continue to obscure large amounts of retirement debt on their balance sheets, despite new rules to increase financial transparency.” The report says the skewed data gives state residents a false impression of the overall financial well-being of the state.

Read the full report on the state of Delaware’s finances here.