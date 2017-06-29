Delaware State Police recruitment goes digital

The Delaware State Police are modernizing their recruitment techniques: people can now apply online to join the force. The department has been working on integrating their application process with the State’s Vendor JobAps. Since the application process for new recruits differs than many state agencies- with physical and medical testing and comprehensive background investigation – JobAps designed a new module to help police both with internal hiring processes and people trying to join the force. DSP director of Public Information Sergeant Richard Bratz says DSP is continuously accepting new job applications, and the next Recruit Class begins in 2018, but applications must be in by mid-July and testing begins in August. For more information visit www.BecomeaTrooper.com