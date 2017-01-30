Delaware State Police Requesting Assistance

Presented by Public Information Officer, Master Corporal Gary Fournier

Laurel – State Police Detectives are requesting assistance in locating Stephon R. Jackson, 18 of Seaford, who is currently wanted for two counts of Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited.

Jackson is wanted in connection with firing several rounds from an unknown type handgun towards an apartment building in the Wexford Village Development, Sunday January 29, 2017, around 3:45 p.m.

If anyone has any information in reference to Stephon Jackson’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact Detective J. King at 302-698-8561. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword “DSP.”