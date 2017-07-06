Delaware Supreme Court rules in favor of local man

The Delaware Supreme Court has ruled in favor of a local Harbeson man, saying he can work on cars in his garage. Charles Williams made national headlines last year when neighbors sought to shut down his hobby shop, saying Williams was illegally operating a business that violated building and zoning codes. Williams says the garage wasn’t a business, he just likes to work on him and his friends’ cars. In a ruling last week, a 3 judge Panel of the Supreme Court upheld an earlier ruling in favor of Williams.