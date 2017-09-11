Delaware to compete for Amazon’s new HQ

By Tom Sherman -
Delaware will compete to bring Amazon’s second North American headquarters inside the state’s borders. On Friday Governor John Carney made the announcement alongside Delaware’s federal delegation. The state hopes to showcase Delaware’s prime location as one of the main selling points. Governor Carney says the combination of the state geographic location on the east coast, proximity to international airports, numerous railroad and shipping ports make the state an attractive option for the massive online retailer.

