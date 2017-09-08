Delaware tries to rein in healthcare spending

Yesterday Delaware Governor John Carney signed a joint resolution granting authority to the Department of Health and Social Services to establish a health care spending benchmark for Delaware with a growth rate linked to the overall economy of the state. The signing ceremony comes less than three months after a federal analysis found Delaware had the third-highest per capita level of health spending of all the states—and 27% above the national average. Officials hope the new benchmark will serve as a major step in transforming Delaware’s health care system to a more outcome-driven system and away from one that pays for care based solely on the number of room days, visits, procedures and tests.