Delaware Trying To Cap Interest Rates

Delaware lawmakers are teaming up to save you from predatory payday loan interest. The bipartisan bill would cap the annual interest rate a lender could charge at 100 percent. Many of the annual percentage rates of these quick payday loans run in excess of 400 percent currently. The bill would also prohibit lenders from using automated withdrawals on short-term loans for delinquency payments or accelerated default payments. The bill does not apply to traditional loans offered from banks or credit unions.