Delaware Women Hall of Fame Inductees

Four Delaware leaders have been chosen to be added to the Hall of Fame of Delaware Women in March. This year’s nominees have made substantial contributions to improve the lives of Delawareans. Retired Delaware Supreme Court Justice Carolyn Berger, State Representative Debra Heffernan, Dr. Janice Nevin, president and CEO of Christiana Care Health System, and the late Kendall Wilson, the first executive director of the ACLU of Delaware have been chosen. The four women will be honored at the 36th annual Hall of Fame of Delaware Women Ceremony on March 22 at the Christiana Hilton in Newark. The celebration will begin at 5:30 p.m. with presentations beginning at 6:30. Tickets are $50. The public is invited to attend.