Delaware’s commercial horseshoe crab season is officially over. DNREC announced yesterday that its harvest quota of 162,000 male horseshoe crabs was filled, and as of midnight Thursday morning, the season closed. While not the typical or most difficult catch for anglers, Horseshow crabs are harvested to be used as bait for whelk and American eel fisheries, and their copper-based blue blood is used in medical testing and research.