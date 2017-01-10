Delaware’s Opposition Of Compensation Commission

With the possibility of an upcoming pay raise for state officials, many Delaware politicians are opposing the Compensation Commission. Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro and 10th District State Senate Candidate John Marino both openly called for the raise to not be passed due to financial hardships in Delaware. Navarro called it inappropriate while the state is facing the potential of a $350 million shortfall. Marino was quoted in saying the “process is fundamentally broken”. Both are seeking reform in the Compensation Commission.