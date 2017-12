DelDOT officials have finished crunching the numbers: Over 1.2 million drivers travelled through Delaware’s 3 toll plazas during the Thanksgiving Day travel rush. That’s a 1 percent increase of 12,000 motorists compared with 2016 totals. Just under half of all drivers went through the 95 toll plaza in Newark, however, the highest increase in traffic was at the Dover toll plaza, up over 5000 drivers when compared to the year before.