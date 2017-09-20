DelDOT plans to make two dangerous intersections safer

Two accident-prone intersections in Georgetown and Laurel will soon become four-way stops. State Representative Tim Dukes and State Senator Brian Pettyjohn appealed to DelDOT for the changes, and the agency agreed to convert the intersections of East Trap Pond Road & Whaley’s Corner/ West Piney Road Road and Whitesville Road & Pepperbox Road into all way stops. DelDOT says updated crash studies at both intersections support the move as well, documenting 17 crashes occurring at East Trap Pond intersection and 7 at Whitesville crossing over the past 3 years. Officials say the East Trap Pond intersection will be implemented by mid-November, and the Whitesville intersection sometime before next spring.