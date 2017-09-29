DelDOT ready for a weekend full of NASCAR in Dover

NASCAR is returning to Dover this weekend. DelDOT says that motorists in the area of the Dover International Speedway should expect delays in and around the race track throughout the weekend, but that those delays should be contained to that immediate area. On Sunday the entrance to Dover international Speedway from Route 13 will be closed once the parking lot is full. After the race concludes on Sunday Afternoon, Leipsic Road will be closed to through traffic. Otherwise, DelDOT officials say they’ll be monitoring traffic patterns and flow and adjusting lights and temporary signage as needed.