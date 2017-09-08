DelDOT roadwork scheduled for Route 1 next week

Over the next week DelDOT contractors will be inspecting two bridges over the Broadkill River on Route 1. The inspections will begin Septermber 11th and continue throughout the week. The work will require various road closures throughout the week: On Monday the southbound left lane of Route 1 will be closed between route 16 and Hudson Road. Tuesday the southbound right lane will be shut down. On Wednesday and Thursday crews will work on the northbound lanes in a similar fashion. Deldot officials say drivers should be aware the roadwork will occur between 9 am and 3 pm, and that workers and equipment will be operating near and next to travel lanes.