DelDOT secure $20 million in extra federal funding

Delaware is getting an additional $20 million from the Federal Highway Administration. The annual redistribution of funds are money that other states received but went unused. Secretary of Transportation Jennifer Cohan says DelDOT values every dollar it gets from the feds, and the money will continue to support a robust infrastructure improvement program. DelDOT plans to allocate the funding to specific projects within two weeks. According to officials those projects will include paving and rehab of route 54 and Fenwick/Lighthouse Road, a grade separation interchange for Route 1 & NE front street, and more.