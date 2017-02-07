DelDOT To Hold Bike Public Meetings

DelDOT is pushing for continual effort to sustain a statewide bicycle policy plan. In doing so, DelDOT will be creating a process that will evaluate the opportunities to improve policies and programs related to biking. The first major step in planning is to hear from you! DelDOT will hold a series of public workshops throughout the state to get you opinion on the state of bicycling in Delaware. One will be held in Sussex County on February 22, from 4-7 p.m. at the Sussex County Council Chambers on the Circle in Georgetown. Later that week, they’ll stop in Middletown in Kent County February 27 at the Middletown High School Commons. The next day, they’ll be in Dover from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at the Public Library.