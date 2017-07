DelDOT officials are finished crunching the numbers, and say that during the July 4th holiday more than 955,000 vehicles drove through the three toll plazas in the state. From Saturday through Tuesday the Newark Toll Plaza on I-95 served just under 400,000 vehicles; and more than 450,000 drivers passed through the Biddle’s Corner and Dover Toll Plazas. When compared with last year, its an overall decrease of 50,000 vehicles, or 5% of total traffic volume.