DelDOT work on Route 1 near Milton all week

DelDOT is performing bridge inspections on Route 1 over the Broadkill River starting today. Throughout the week there will be daytime lane closures and lane shifts between 9 am and 3 pm. Today the left-hand lane on the southbound side of route one will be closed between Route 16 and Hudson Road. Tomorrow, crews will inspect the right hand lane of the southbound stretch.

Then on Wednesday and Thursday crews will inspect the northbound sections of the bridge over the Broadkill. Motorists should be aware that construction crews and equipment will be working very near the travel lanes, so use caution while travelling through that area.