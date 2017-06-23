Deliberations extend into 2nd day in Vanderbilt rape case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Jury deliberations have extended well into their second day in the case of a former Vanderbilt University football player charged in the 2013 rape of an unconscious female student.

Jurors weighed the case for more than five hours Thursday before returning Friday for further deliberations. They broke for lunch, but had no open communications with judge.

Defendant Brandon Banks testified that he was bullied into participating in the assault. Prosecutors called that an excuse he made up because there was video evidence.

The victim took the stand in the trial, the fifth time she has testified about the rape.

Two other ex-players were previously convicted in jury trials and sentenced to 15 and 17 years in prison.

A fourth ex-player testified against the others and still awaits trial.