Delmar company develops mobile chicken testing lab

A Sussex County start-up company has developed a new approach to protecting the nation’s multi-billion dollar poultry industry. The founders of Delmar-based Veterans Technology Systems say they have developed a Mobile Poultry Diagnostic Laboratory that can be a valuable tool in spotting chicken diseases early and preventing their further spread. The MPDL is capable of performing onsite testing for nine viruses and four types of harmful bacteria.

Robert Hilliard, the system developer and company’s co-founder says they can get to, test, and get results from potentially infected chickens within hours. A U.S. veteran and engineer with experience in designing and building mobile computer systems for the military and automotive industry, Hilliard says the MPDL can perform testing to USDA standards and uplink the results via satellite to government agencies.