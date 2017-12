Last week, Delmar held town elections on the Maryland side of town. 3 incumbents were running unopposed: Mayor Karen Wells, Commissioners Donald Scholl and Torlando Tucker; all were re-elected to their posts with 23 people casting ballots. Town officials say the candidates all received the full support of voters, except Commissioner Tucker, who only got 22 votes due to a ballot error. The commissioners will now serve a 4 year term, and the mayor a 2 year term.