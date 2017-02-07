Delmarva Adds to Front Office Staff for 2017

SALISBURY, Md. — The Delmarva Shorebirds, Class A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, have brought two more new staff members to their front office in preparation for the 2017 season.

This is in addition to the four added in the fall of 2016.

Kathy Damato has been brought on as the Shorebirds’ Community Relations Manager. In this position she will oversee the Shorebirds community programs including; Hit the Books, Summer Reading, Sherman Appearances, Donations & Silver Sluggers. Prior to joining the team, Kathy worked for organizations including the Hartford Yard Goats, Buffalo Bills, Newark Pilots (PGCBL) and the Rochester Red Wings. A Western New York native, Damato graduated with a degree in Sport Management from St. John Fisher College. She thoroughly enjoys cheering for her favorite sports teams; the Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Dodgers and Lakers & Syracuse University. In her free time she enjoys hiking, swimming, volunteering & going to country music concerts.

Andrew Jewesak joins the Shorebirds as an Ticket Sales Account Executive. He will be hitting the phones selling ticket plans and group outings. Andrew will also be in charge of booking school groups for the Shorebirds’ school day games. Jewesak graduated from Johnson & Wales University, North Miami campus with a degree in Professional Sports Management. Andrew has worked in a variety of different sports atmospheres. He has done internships with the Tampa Yankees and the Fort Lauderdale Strikers Soccer Club. Most recently, Andrew worked as an Account Executive for the Jacksonville Armada Soccer Club. Before that, he worked in the ticket sales department for the Orlando Predators Arena Football team.

“With the addition of Kathy and Andrew, we are now fully staffed and ready to move full speed ahead into the 2017 season”, said Chris Bitters, General Manager. “The new individuals we have added to the staff this year will certainly help us continue to grow as an organization and better serve our fans in the community.”

