Delmarva Open House

Delmarva Christian Schools will be having an open house for prospective students next week. Students and their parents are invited learn more about Delmarva Christian High School and Delmarva Christian Milton Campus for students Pre-K through eighth grade by talking to teachers and staff and touring the schools. The open house will run from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, February 16 at both schools. Applications will also be accepted for students. The sooner an application is handed in, the better chance of not being placed on a wait list.