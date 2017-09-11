Delmarva Power crews help with Hurricane Irma recovery efforts

While there are no major power outages on the peninsula right now, Delmarva Power crews are still working hard to get the lights back on. More than 120 employees and contractors have been dispatched to the Southeast US to help with recovery efforts in the aftermath Hurricane Irma. Delmarva Power region president Gary Stockbridge says they’re just returning a favor, noting that utility crews from across the country helped support repair efforts throughout the mid-Atlantic after Hurricane Sandy. Delmarva Power says it tracked the storm closely throughout its formation to ensure proper resources could be dispatched whenever and wherever they were needed.