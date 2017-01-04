47.8 F
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Wednesday, January 4, 2017
Delta Air Lines forecasts smaller drop in key revenue measure

Delta Air Lines forecasts smaller drop in key revenue measure

By news@wgmd.com -
25

Delta Air Lines Inc said on Thursday it expected a smaller decline in fourth-quarter passenger unit revenue, a closely watched revenue measure, than it had previously forecast.

Continue Reading Below

The No. 2 U.S. airline said it expects passenger unit revenue, which compares sales to flight capacity, to be down 2.5-3.0 percent for the current quarter, compared with its previous forecast of a decline of 3 percent. (http://bit.ly/2j98WW0)

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

WGMD Radio
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube
© © 2017 Resort Broadcasting Company, LLC, All Rights Reserved - Designed and Managed by DATATECH DIGITAL in association with OXLEY EVERYTHING WEB