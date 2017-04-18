Delta, American top latest US rankings for on-time flights

Here are the government’s rankings of the leading U.S. airlines and their on-time performance for February. The federal government counts a flight as on time if it arrives no more than 14 minutes behind the scheduled time.

1. Delta Air Lines, 89.5 percent

2. American Airlines, 85.2 percent

3. ExpressJet, 82.4 percent

4. Southwest Airlines, 82.4 percent

5. Frontier Airlines, 82.3 percent

6. Spirit Airlines, 81.6 percent

7. United Airlines, 81.5 percent

8. SkyWest, 79.8 percent

9. Hawaiian Airlines, 78.2 percent

10. Alaska Airlines, 77.6 percent

11. JetBlue Airways, 72.3 percent

12. Virgin America, 64.6 percent

Total for all covered airlines: 82.6 percent

Source: U.S. Department of Transportation

The report does not cover smaller airlines including Allegiant Air and some regional carriers.