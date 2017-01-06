Will he stay? Will he go? Will the Sacramento Kings trade him? The same questions regarding volatile All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins reverberate throughout the NBA seemingly every week.

In an interview on NBA TV this week, Cousins expressed a long-term commitment to the Kings franchise and the city of Sacramento:

“If you were to ask me, I think my jersey will be hanging in the rafters when I retire in Sacramento…my only concern is winning games every night and pushing this team to the next level.

“It’s just a matter of us continuing to believe. Believing in my teammates and letting them know we can do this, giving them that confidence on a nightly basis.”

The full interview can be viewed below:

This is a MAJOR declaration by Cousins, who has had serious internal issues with members within the organization and put himself on thin ice by indirectly critiquing the Kings’ front office personnel decisions.

Will Cousins honor his pledge? Only time will tell.