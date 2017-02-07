DeMarcus Cousins suspended one game for racking up too many technicals

DeMarcus Cousins was suspended one game by the NBA on Tuesday after picking up his 15th and 16th technical fouls of the season the night before.

Cousins got his 16th technical and an ejection with one second left in Monday night’s loss to the Chicago Bulls. It also earned him a $25,000 fine.

He got his 15th in more dramatic fashion at the end of the third quarter, pushing a Chicago Bulls assistant during a skirmish on the court.

Cousins will sit out Wednesday night’s game against the Celtics, and every other technical he gets from this point forward will bring another one-game suspension. We’ll see if Boogie’s latest drama leads Kings GM Vlade Divac to change his tune about not shopping Cousins ahead of the Feb. 23 trade deadline.

