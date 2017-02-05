Denver Broncos pass rusher and free agent DeMarcus Ware would like to return to the team in 2017, but he’s open about his landing spot…

As was reported a couple of days ago, Denver Broncos pass rusher and free agent DeMarcus Ware is interested in playing again in 2017. He’s also interested in returning to the Denver Broncos. He also said that Vance Joseph — the new head coach of the team — told him that he’s part of the equation.

In a report by Jeff Legwold at ESPN, Ware said he’s hungry to chase another ring with the Broncos.

“I talked to Vance and he said I’m part of the equation,” Ware said. “Hopefully I come back there, and I want to, but it’s also about the man who writes the checks and that’s [team executive John] Elway. But I’m ready, I’m passionate and I want to lead that defense.”

It was reported on Sunday, then that Ware is also open to a return to the Dallas Cowboys.

While he remains interested in returning to Denver, LB DeMarcus Ware also is leaving door open to play next season in Dallas, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 5, 2017

Dallas is a contending team again, which they weren’t two years ago, but Ware obviously still has a piece of his heart with the team that drafted him. That’s understandable. Like other veteran free agents John Elway has acquired, Ware won a Super Bowl with Denver but spent the majority of his career elsewhere.

He’s chasing another ring, and apparently is back in great shape, no pun intended. Ware has struggled through back injuries that ultimately caused him to need surgery, something he had put off until the last few months.

The surgery Ware had on his back is something he was advised he would need prior to the 2016 season, but he tried to play through injury. In that same column by Legwold:

“I just felt like I needed to get myself back to health this time around,” Ware said. “I tried to make it through the season, but it was the wear and tear and then you get to the point you can’t do certain things because of the nerve. But I’m repaired, I feel right. I don’t know what to do with myself now; I feel like a new man.”

Ware was a team captain for the Broncos this past year. He’s still an incredible influence for the young players, and has done wonders for Von Miller, who just narrowly missed being named the NFL’s Defensive MVP. Ware would be the Broncos’ third or fourth pass rusher in line behind Miller, Shane Ray, and Shaquil Barrett. That could change, however, if Ware is feeling as well as he claims.

When healthy, we’ve seen Ware dominate games at the age of 33, 34. He’s still a phenomenally gifted athlete who keeps his body in great shape, but the wear and tear of playing in the NFL has caught up with him.

If the Broncos can re-sign him at a reasonable price and still pursue other big-name free agents, there’s no reason why this deal couldn’t work. Perhaps they could look to sign him to a small base salary and give him a bonus for every sack he gets, similar to Dwight Freeney who signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Falcons and earns an additional $100,000 for every sack he gets, up to a maximum of $1 million.

The Broncos and John Elway would be wise to bring Ware back as a leader for this team, similar to what Peyton Manning was in his final season with the team. Ware has become a fan favorite very quickly in Denver and is obviously wanted back by the head coach. If he also wants to be back in Denver, there wouldn’t seem to be any good reasons for not re-signing him, unless his financial demands are too many.

