DeMario Jackson’s lawyer, Walter Mosley, is speaking out.

ET reported earlier this week that Jackson hired Mosley following controversy surrounding the Bachelor in Paradise suspension, which came to a halt amid “allegations of misconduct.” A source close to “BIP” told ET at the time that the fourth season of the show was shut down after a producer became uncomfortable when Jackson and one of his castmates, Corinne Olympios, started hooking up in the pool after “drinking all day.”

ET spoke with Mosley over the phone on Saturday, who told us Jackson is “just concentrating on getting healthy.”

“He’s seeing his doctor’s, meditating and just getting well,” Mosley explained. “First and foremost, outside of making sure my client is healthy is clearing his name, vindicating him. He doesn’t need this to be over him, so that’s really my focus is clearing his name, [his] reputation.”

“To the best of my knowledge, there is no criminal investigation,” he continued. “My office hasn’t been informed of any and we haven’t been questioned.”

Mosley also told ET that he and Jackson want to see footage of the incident. He claims they have yet to see any video of what happened that evening on set. Reps for both Jackson and Olympios previously told ET their clients had not seen the tapes.

Mosley also gave an interview to Variety, telling the outlet he “requested the tapes,” and is hoping to see them next week as “the tapes are the real facts needed to vindicate DeMario’s name.”

“This has caused a lot of trauma — both physical and emotional injury,” he said. “It’s been difficult for DeMario and his family. He’s a celebrity for all the wrong reasons.”

“As a lawyer, oftentimes, you’re in a case where it’s a he-said-she-said and there are parties with conflicting stories, and every once in a while, you’re gifted with a story that the entire thing is caught on camera,” he added. “This is one of those rare occasions because they were shooting a reality television show. For 20 or 30 people to get it wrong or to miss something, for seasoned professionals over at Warner Bros. and ABC to get it wrong and for some third party who never saw the tape and who wasn’t on set at the time of the incident to make an accusation — as a lawyer, it’s like Christmas.”

According to several reports, Olympios’ team has also requested the tapes in question, but has not been granted access to them.

Sources have previously told ET that both Olympios and Jackson were heavily intoxicated before the two hooked up by the pool, which prompted a producer to file a complaint. At this time, neither Olympios nor Jackson have filed a complaint, but both have hired lawyers and the incident remains under investigation by the production company. The investigation is expected to be completed next week.

Earlier this week, Olympios said in a statement: “I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened on June 4. Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production.”

Jackson also released a statement, which read, “It’s unfortunate that my character and family name has been assassinated this past week with false claims and malicious allegations. I will be taking swift and appropriate legal action until my name is cleared and, per the advice of legal counsel, will be seeking all available remedies entitled to me under the laws.”