Rumer Willis revealed she is six months sober.

The 28-year-old singer/actress wrote a personal post via Instagram on Sunday where she got candid about getting help.

While the daughter of Hollywood actors Bruce Willis and Demi Moore didn’t unveil what she was battling with six months ago, her sister Tallulah Willis announced her own woes to Teen Vogue back in 2015. The 23-year-old previously checked into rehab to combat depression and drugs.

“I was so removed from my body and from my mind that it was like I was living in a cardboard replica of what life should be,” she explained. “Not even so much because I was doing drugs, but because I was so sad and so unhappy.”

And it looks like her sibling is in a much better place these days. In addition to her role in the hit series “Empire,” Rumer told Fox News in 2016 that music is one of her passions. She previously played Roxie Hart for a Broadway production of “Chicago.”

“I’ve mixed in, I would say, something for everybody,” said Willis on her musical offerings. “I think there’s a bit of Motown stuff, some jazz, and then I’ve also taken a couple of contemporary songs and given them that jazz and old-school flare.”