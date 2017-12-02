Democratic Rep. Sandy Levin, Michigan, announced Saturday that he will not seek a 19th term in 2018.

“I have been incredibly honored to serve the people of Michigan in Congress and to work on so many issues important to our communities, our state and our nation,” Levin, the top Democrat on the House Ways and Means Committee, said in announcing his retirement. “I have tried to live up to the trust given to me by my constituents by following the values of my parents and family.”

The 86-year-old Levin said he will join University of Michigan’s Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy at the end of this term.

Levin listed among his accomplishments during his 35 years in Congress his votes to help pass the Affordable Care Act and “preserving America’s automobile industry,” which has for decades been an essential part of his Detroit-area congressional district and the entire state economy.

“Since his days as a student activist, Congressman Levin has been a fearless and dedicated voice for justice and progress,” House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said after Levin’s announcement. “In his 35 years in the Congress, he has fought tirelessly on behalf of families in Michigan and across the country to expand quality, affordable health care, secure the dignity of a good retirement and promote fair trade that leaves no worker behind.”

