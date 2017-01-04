Denise Richards captions post with ex Sheen 'we're still a family'

Denise Richards is all about family time.

The 45-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a sweet family photo with her ex-husband, Charlie Sheen, their two daughters, 12-year-old Sam and 11-year-old Lola, and her 5-year-old daughter, Eloise.

WATCH: Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards’ Daughter Sam Looks So Grown Up — See the Pic!

We’ve had a colorful year …at the end of the day we’re still a family.. @charliesheen #familydinner A photo posted by Denise Richards (@deniserichards_official) on Jan 3, 2017 at 8:54pm PST

“We’ve had a colorful year,” she captioned the shot. “At the end of the day we’re still a family. @charliesheen #familydinner”

Sheen has also been sharing family photos. Last week, the former “Anger Management” star took to Instagram to share a rare shot of Sam.

sami: So how was your day dad? dad: well sweetie, it went a little something like this… ❤ © &💲 A photo posted by Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) on Dec 29, 2016 at 4:43pm PST

“Sami: So how was your day dad?” Sheen captioned the cute father-daughter pic.”Dad: well sweetie, it went a little something like this… �� &$.”

RELATED: Charlie Sheen Turns 51 With Ex Wife Denise Richards, His Daughters and Macklemore

In August, the 51-year-old actor shared a sweet snap of himself, Richards and their two daughters, which he called “a gaggle of awe sum.”