Denise Richards captions post with ex Sheen 'we're still a family'

Denise Richards is all about family time.
The 45-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a sweet family photo with her ex-husband, Charlie Sheen, their two daughters, 12-year-old Sam and 11-year-old Lola, and her 5-year-old daughter, Eloise.
We’ve had a colorful year …at the end of the day we’re still a family.. @charliesheen #familydinner
“We’ve had a colorful year,” she captioned the shot. “At the end of the day we’re still a family. @charliesheen #familydinner”
Sheen has also been sharing family photos. Last week, the former “Anger Management” star took to Instagram to share a rare shot of Sam.
sami: So how was your day dad? dad: well sweetie, it went a little something like this… ❤ © &💲
“Sami: So how was your day dad?” Sheen captioned the cute father-daughter pic.”Dad: well sweetie, it went a little something like this… �� &$.”
In August, the 51-year-old actor shared a sweet snap of himself, Richards and their two daughters, which he called “a gaggle of awe sum.”
a gaggle of awe sum!! pic.twitter.com/I8m0GNlLrF
