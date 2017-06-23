Dennis Rodman suggested Friday that he is partly responsible for the release of US college student Otto Warmbier, who died Monday after being released by North Korea.

The former NBA bad boy arrived in the Hermit Kingdom on the same day the 22-year-old was released in a coma after 18 months in captivity.

“I was just so happy to see the kid released,” Rodman told ABC’s “Good Morning America” of when he first learned of Warmbier’s release.

“Later that day, that’s when we found out he was ill, no one knew that. We jumped up and down … Some good things came of this trip,” the flamboyant 56-year-old added.

A State Department spokesman has said the two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year had nothing to do with Warmbier’s release.

Warmbier’s father, Fred, also said in a statement to ABC News that “Dennis Rodman had nothing to do with Otto returning to the United States.”

