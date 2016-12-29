Most fans wonder what happened to the Denver Broncos as the season drew closer to the end. I honestly the heart and soul of one C.J. Anderson played a part.

For the first time since the 2010 season, the Denver Broncos will miss the postseason. It is a difficult pill to swallow for all of Broncos Country.

Through the Tim Tebow and Peyton Manning era, the Denver Broncos saw five division championships, two AFC Conference Championships, and two Super Bowl appearances.

After a 4-0 start, it looked like the Broncos did not skip a beat and were on their way to continuing their dominance.

However, losing seven of the next eleven games was enough to knock the Super Bowl Champions out of the playoffs.

What went wrong for the Denver Broncos? Some will say the quarterback play, offensive line, coaching, and run defense.

Perhaps the one biggest impact on the Denver Broncos was the lack of passion and fight. And I believe that is one major characteristic that C.J. Anderson brought with him every single game.

Ever since the #Broncos lost Anderson, the running game and spirit of the offense went with him, IMO. — Ty Walden (@tyflyguy15) December 26, 2016

Anderson was close to becoming a Miami Dolphin over the offseason, but John Elway made sure he stayed in Denver.

If you look at C.J. Anderson’s production over the last two seasons, starting from the second half of the 2014 season, he brings that passion and determination.

The running game was phenomenal with him on the field. This is the same guy who hurt his foot against the Houston Texans and still played.

More from Predominantly Orange

The Broncos looked like they would bounce back and find themselves in the thick of things when the running attack did damage against Houston.

But to me, when Anderson was shut down, the passion and fire of the offense (maybe even the team) went with him.

C.J. Anderson’s determination and willpower just makes the team, in my opinion. I believe losing him was the start of a huge blow that would cripple and ultimately end the Denver Broncos season.

Hopefully, when he returns from injury in 2017, that passion and fire power will return for the Broncos to make another run next season.

This article originally appeared on