Denver Broncos: Coaching staff overhaul on the way?

The Denver Broncos are in desperate need of an overhaul of their coaching staff on the offensive side of the football. How soon will it start?

It has been a quick ride in 2016 for the Denver Broncos after winning their first World Championship since the late 90s. The Broncos were officially eliminated from playoff contention after a drubbing in Kansas City, a place they haven’t lost since the last time they missed the playoffs (2010).

This Broncos team just didn’t have what it takes to be great for the majority of the season. After starting 4-0 largely thanks to the play of the defense, the Broncos have gone 4-7 since then and have been one of the worst offenses in recent team history over that time.

Yes, that includes the Tebow years.

What does this mean? To me, it means the Broncos have a serious problem with their coaching staff on the offensive side of the football, and it begins with head coach Gary Kubiak.

Kubiak was the perfect coach for this team in 2015, rallying the troops for an incredible season filled with late-game heroics, perfectly timed strip sacks, and a situation at quarterback that really no one in the NFL was envious of.

Despite the Broncos’ flaws offensively in 2015 (and they were many) they managed to win the Super Bowl with the lowest yardage output of any victor in the history of the game.

In 2016, with the same coaching staff (largely) and almost entirely different personnel, the Broncos’ offense has been an embarrassment. They have scored two touchdowns over the last three weeks, both of them coming on drives that started 39 yards and six yards away from the opponents’ goal line, respectively.

Did I mention the Broncos are horrendous on third downs, and as undisciplined on the offensive line as any team in the league?

The Broncos need an overhaul of talent offensively in terms of the personnel, but most of the issues this year can be traced back to poor coaching.

Why is the offensive line committing so many penalties? Why all the illegal formations? Why is the running game so bad? Where’s the commitment to offensive balance?

The offense we have seen from the Broncos is historically bad, at least for the franchise. I can’t remember a three-game streak where the Broncos scored 10 points or less in each game. It’s been pathetic, and you can be certain that John Elway will not sit idly by.

The offense has been bad enough this season that I’m willing to draw comparisons to the 2013 squad which had a defense that was so bad and lacking depth at key positions that the Broncos were unable to even field a respectable unit in the Super Bowl that year.

When Elway saw the horrendous quality of his defense on display in the Super Bowl and over the course of that whole season, he went to the checkbook in free agency, and got three big time difference makers for a defense that keyed a 2015 Super Bowl run.

The Broncos’ offense is in need of a desperate overhaul, and making changes to the coaching staff — starting with Gary Kubiak — is not out of the question at this point.

