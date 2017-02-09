Denver Broncos: Could We See a Reunion with Eric Decker?

The Denver Broncos lacked a surefire No. 3 receiver in 2016. Eric Decker is still under contract with the Jets. Could a reunion happen in 2017?

For the 2016 season, the Denver Broncos offense took a step back. One area of the offense that saw a decline in production was the wide receiver position.

Even though Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders recorded over 1,000 yards receiving, there was not a huge third receiver to help move the chains.

We have seen flashes of some players making some decent plays. There was Jordan Taylor, who really performed well in his first year on the active roster.

Jordan Norwood was thought to be the guy, but he did not see a lot of passes thrown his way. Not to mention he was mostly used as a returner.

And Bennie Fowler was expected to take that leap to the No. 3 role, but had a quiet season.

The idea of upgrading the receiving corps was talked about earlier this week, but here is one suggestion I would like to add.

Why not see what happens with former Bronco Eric Decker in the offseason?

Yes, he did not perform at a high level during the Super Bowl. But he does have some familiarity with the Broncos.

He will be entering the fourth year of his five year contract once the new league year begins. But the New York Jets could be saving a bit of money if they decide he is not part of their future.

Decker’s time with the New York Jets has been up and down. His best year was in 2015, when he caught 12 touchdowns and recorded over 1,000 yards.

What could prevent this from happening?

He missed nearly all of the 2016 season with a torn rotator cuff in his shoulder. It was also reported that he underwent hip surgery during his time on injured reserve.

There are a few downsides to the possibility of having this deal happen. Decker is expected to miss nearly all of camp while he recovers from two surgery’s. One on his shoulder and one on his hip.

Will John Elway be prepared to wait that long?

The second issue could be what he might ask for if the Jets release him. If they can come up with a solid deal, I can see it happening. The Broncos do have some money to spend.

What Eric Decker brings to the table

Eric Decker could be a reliable No. 2 receiver. Before Emmanuel Sanders came to Denver, he was a slot guy. With his speed, that could be an ideal spot.

Back in 2013, Demaryius Thomas and Eric Decker performed at a high level. If Peyton Manning could not find one, he would look towards the other.

Decker is also a solid wide out in the Red Zone. We have seen during his time in Denver how much of a playmaker he was from the opponent’s 20 yard line to the end zone.

It would be nice to have someone that could pose a threat in the red zone.

His veteran leadership could be valuable too, especially with Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch. Having another reliable weapon for them to throw to can help a lot.

It will take a lot of chess moves in order to make this deal happen, if Elway wants to exercise that option at all.

But it could end up working out in the long run if the proper deal is reached.

